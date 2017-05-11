Yamba breakwater works rock on

ROCKY PATH: Repairs have resumed on the Yamba breakwater, after a break over summer.

WITH the peak of Yamba's tourism season now over, repair works to the southern breakwater at the Clarence River mouth have resumed.

The project is part of the NSW Government's Coastal Infrastructure Program designed to restore dilapidated coastal facilities, and involves repairing sections of the breakwater along the river and ocean side, as well as the end 100m of the breakwater.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said about 30,000 tonnes of rock was required to complete the work.

"Work commenced in August 2016 and took a break over the summer school holidays, but issues around rock supply caused further delays,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The breakwater crest and slopes will be repaired with additional armour and crest treatment to ensure the integrity of the structure and maintain the navigability of the Clarence River channel.

"River entrance breakwaters are highly valued by locals and visitors who enjoy fishing, walking and sightseeing in the area, so I appreciate the community's patience while this vital infrastructure project is completed.”

Public access to the breakwater crest will be closed for the duration of the work, however, access will be intermittently opened outside of working hours, subject to risk assessments by the Contractor.

The breakwater repairs are scheduled for completion by the end of October.