Yamba Buccaneers earn a win for the ages over Evans River

Laurie Urqhart helped the Yamba Buccaneers to a 17-14 win over Evans River with a second-half try. Graham Mackie

RUGBY UNION: Coming off the back of an epic 17-14 win over the Evans River Killer Whales, the Yamba Buccaneers will be keen to keep their unbeaten start to thier 2019 President's Cup campaign alive when they host Ballina at Yamba Oval.

Buccaneers veteran Adrian Miller said last weekend's win was made all the more special considering the side were understrength and struggling to find numbers for the game.

"It was without a doubt one of the best victories we've had over the last couple of seasons,” Miller said.

"We were missing a thousand blokes, it got to the stage where our coach Leigh (Bushell) was driving around Yamba trying to rustle up players, we were struggling that bad.”

Despite the odds the Buccaneers managed to pull together a team, and opened the scoring against Evans River through debutant James Hodgeson. Evans were quick to hit back, scoring a try from the restart after the Buccaneers dropped the ball from the kick-off.

Evans River took a 14-5 lead into the break, but the Buccaneers put together a solid second half to score two tries and grind out the win.

Miller said after their against the odds win last weekend, they will need to back it up again at home this weekend.

"The worst thing we could do after such a good win is throw it away and lose this weekend,” he said.

"Our relative positions on the ladder would suggest this game against Ballina might be easier but we can't go into the game thinking that. We will lose with that attitude so we need to focus on what we did well last week and do that again.”

GAME DAY: Yamba Buccaneers host Ballina at Yamba Oval, with the Women's 7s kicking off at 1pm.