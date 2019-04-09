Yamba Buccaneers sneak over the line against Evans River

RUGBY UNION: In a tough and physical clash at home against their 2018 President's Cup grand-final opponents, the Yamba Buccaneers managed to sneak home against the Evans River Killer Whales with a try on the final play of the match to record a 24-19 win.

Buccaneers' Adrian Miller said an extended injury break late in the game meant no-one on the field knew how much time was left on the clock when the final try was scored.

"It was a pretty full-on game, like all of our clashes with Evans River, they're always willing with heavy tackles and big clashes and Saturday was no exception,” he said.

"We started amazingly well and scored a try off pretty much the first play of the game, which was unusual for us.”

Miller said the Buccaneers quickly established a 12-0 lead, until Evans River worked their way back into the game with extended periods with the ball and attacking territory.

"They started to dictate terms and made us play their style of rugby and we just couldn't get the ball off them and gave away a few silly penalties,” Miller said.

Evans River managed to level the scores at 12-12 before the two teams went try-for-try until the final minute of the game when the Buccaneers scored a late try to seal the game.

Miller said while the Buccaneers were happy with the win, there was plenty to work on early in the 2019 season.

"Our one-on-one defence was awesome, we made some huge tackles and for a while Evans River were camped in our 22 and just couldn't get through,” he said.

"Our defence structures on the other hand were pretty average. They managed to create a lot of overlaps and it was only our scrambling defence that just kept them out.

"When we held onto the ball we looked pretty dangerous out wide, which was also a positive.”

The win capped off a good day at home for the club, with their women's Buccanettes side coming away with a 66-0 win over Evans River.