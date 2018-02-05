Yamba building goes for $1.1m

A CROWD turned up to fight for the unique three-unit building at 25 Wooli St in Yamba, which sold for a whopping $1,111,000 on Saturday.

Before the auction, swarms of people filled the three units, looking through what possibly could become theirs in less than an hour.

At 4pm the auction started, with the first public bid of $900,000 sparking a lively bidding campaign.

As the price tipped over one million, the auction slowed.

On the auctioneer's second call, a late bid nabbed the property.

The brick and tile building is on 538.7sqm.

Ray White Real Estate agent Daniel Kelly said the property was one of the most unique offerings the agency had seen in the marketplace for a long time.

"Effectively all in one title, three units all offered together in a line, you don't typically find buildings like that so close in the CBD, ” Mr Kelly said.

Two units on the lower level each have two bedrooms, one bathroom and a patio area.

The upper level is a refurbished three-bedroom apartment, with balconies on both sides of the building, one overlooking the river.

The units are a short walk from the main street of Yamba, with shops, cafes and restaurants close by.

A main feature enticing buyers was the river and beaches only five minutes from the front door.