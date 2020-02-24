Yamba bypass should be priority

Community members filled the gallery at Maclean Council Chambers in support of a rescission motion to back down on a decision to install traffic lights at Yamba.

The traffic light vs. roundabout discussion is never going to end.

The "Yamba Bypass" is what I feel should be more of a priority, because with all the housing development going on in Yamba, especially down Carrs Drive, even if roundabouts or traffic lights go in, there is going to be absolute gridlock in Yamba.

If there are another 500+ residents along Carrs Drive, and another 500 residents impacting Yamba Road trying to turn from or to Carrs Drive, the issues on Yamba Road will only get worse. If CVC addressed the Bypass, the issues of traffic flow on Yamba road will not be such an issue for a long time, and you will perhaps be able to get your car and trailer out from Treelands Drive a lot easier.

Delaying the Bypass will only mean that one day it will cost significantly more. It seems that allowing the new fuel station at the corner of Treelands Drive is just adding to a complex situation, especially since the roundabout/traffic light issue was on the table well before that fuel station.

I would have thought the green-leaning CVC with their climate change impact statements on every discussion would have vetoed yet another fossil fuel outlet... must have been a powerful DA.

It seems to me, as a resident living down the end of Carrs Drive, that CVC allows a lot to happen here without due thought or due process. The water run-off from these new developments goes straight into unformed gutters along Carrs Drive, with zero stormwater mitigation addressed.

But all those developments have contributed to the Bypass fund, yet CVC seems to just want to kick the can down the road and make out the Yamba residents are a bunch of whingers about what CVC does.

Road planning and traffic management should always have a view 10-20 years in advance, rather than reacting to an immediate issue.

The Yamba bypass therefore is realistically what CVC should be working on as a priority. The reason it is not being considered? Not sure. Just my $0.02 worth.

Dr Geoff Edwards, Yamba