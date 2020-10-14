Yamba becomes car crash hotspot

WORKERS constructing the Treelands Drive roundabout were given a rude awakening this morning when a white Pantech truck collided with some nearby safety barriers.

The planned roundabout at Treelands Drive, Yamba. Clarence Valley Council

At around 8.40am Wednesday morning, the vehicle, travelling east toward Treelands Drive, Yamba, entered the temporary roadworks but then continued straight ahead into the incorrect area of the worksite. No one was injured in the collision, however some safety barriers have been damaged.

This incident was the second motor vehicle collision in Yamba this morning. Just after 5am, Fire and Rescue 510 Yamba responded to a two-car collision on Yamba Rd.