Yamba club braces for influx of nippers

SURF LIFE SAVING: Yamba Surf Life Saving is gearing up for its biggest weekend of the year as more than 500 nippers from across the Far North Coast descend on Main Beach for the annual branch titles.

All 10 of the FNC branch clubs - Brunswick, Ballina Lighthouse, Byron Bay, Cabarita, Cudgen, Evans Head-Casino, Fingal Rovers, Lennox Head-Alstonville, Salt and Yamba - will be represented at the carnival.

Far North Coast powerhouse Cudgen is expected to be the best represented club in the competition with more than 100 nippers expected to make the trek down from the State's northernmost club.

It is the first time Clarence Valley has hosted the titles since 2016, with Yamba on a hosting rotation with Cudgen and Byron Bay.

Club president Joe Dougherty said volunteers had been working round the clock in the past week to ensure the club was ready for the onslaught.

"This is a big weekend for our little club,” Dougherty said.

"It will be one of the biggest events of the year, if not the biggest.

"The whole club really looks forward to hosting these titles.

"It is a real chance to show everyone else what we are capable of.”

Cudgen, who recently took the title of best club in regional NSW, is expected to set the standard at the championships.

But a 40 Yamba team of 40 will be ready to take the fight to the bigger clubs.

Beach event specialist Ben Morris will lead the charge for the Yamba nippers, along with a strong presence in the youngest age group of competitors in under-8s.

Surf sports director Jim Dougherty said:"Our under-8s will be led by the likes of Felix Forbes and will be very competitive against these other club.

"They have been training hard for this event and will be ready to take on the waves, beach sprints and beach flags events,” he said.

The FNC branch titles is also the first opportunity former Yamba competitor Kalani Ives has had to return to her home swell in competition.

Still an active member at the club, the Country Championships gold medallist transferred her competition rights to Cudgen last year.

A problem in surf conditions has forced several events to the nearby Convent Beach with parts of Main Beach unusable.

"It is purely just a sand issue, there is a lot of rocks on the Northern end of the beach,” Jim Dougherty said.

"We have lost a bit of the sand so to make it all happen in the relevant time frame we have had to move a few events.”