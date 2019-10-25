Yamba coming together ahead of hopeful Harwood visit

FIRING ONE IN: Yamba bowler Dan Green launches a delivery during the round one clash between against Maclean United at Yamba Oval.

MBC FIRST GRADE: Yamba's return to the Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition has not been easy but the search for their first win continues against Harwood at Yamba Oval tomorrow.

Slow out of the blocks, Yamba have been edging their way back to full strength and co-captain Laurie Urquhart believes this will be a good chance to lift them off the bottom of the ladder.

"We're feeling quietly confident but Harwood have got a strong young side that can be damaging if we let them into the game,” Urquhart said.

Urquhart said the return of key bowler and all-rounder Matt Breakwell would round them out well going into the clash.

"Getting Matt back is a big boost for us, he's a very strong player and will have a big impact moving forward,” he said.

Yamba fell to the tune of 20 runs in Iluka last weekend but Urquhart said it was "a much better performance than round one against Maclean United.”

"I think we should have won at Iluka, a couple of our batsmen got out a little softly, myself included. We need more stability in our top enders but I think we're capable of scoring plenty of runs,” he said.

"That first game we were missing players, but we got a few back last week and we'll be even stronger this weekend.”

Urquhart put faith in his side and believes they can make a charge for the top of the competition as the Lower Clarence season rolls on.

"We're confident; on our day I believe we can beat any side in the competition,” he said.

GAME DAY: Yamba host Harwood in round three of the Maclean Bowling Club first grade with the match set to start at 1pm tomorrow at Yamba Oval.