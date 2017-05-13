Yamba contract a boon for local economy

Member for Page Kevin Hogan has a quick chat with one of the workers from Yamba Welding and Engineering after announcing they had won a contract otb uild boats for the Department of Immigration.

CONTRACTS for the Australian Border Force are one in a million, so it's a big deal when you get one.

Yesterday, Yamba Welding and Engineering announced just that, having won a $5.4million contract to build eight vessels for the government organisation.

As well as being the largest contract in the Yamba business's four-decade history, the deal will have flow-on effects in the local economy and ensure steady work for the company's tradespeople and apprentices for years to come.

Yamba Welding and Engineering owner and managing director Bill Collingburn said they worked through Christmas just to get the tender application in on time.

Luckily, it paid off.

Yamba Welding will initially build four 12m boats and four 5m boats in the next two years, with the contract worth more than $5million.

The larger boats will be used for patrols in and around major and secondary ports and harbours to create a permanent presence to allow for a rapid response by Australian Border Force when needed.

The smaller boats will be carried on and off-road, allowing the vessels to be quickly deployed to remote coastal regions where there may not be suitable launching and retrieval facilities.

"We're delighted. Winning this contract will allow us to put on more apprentices and staff," Mr Collingburn said.

"It feels pretty good that the Commonwealth Government has the faith in us to do it. It's a vote of confidence in regional business and it gives the boys here a future. These young apprentices - they're all good kids."

Also excited about the announcement was Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

"As an MP for a community ... you love to get resources and money to invest in local community," he said.

"When a local company wins the contract to actually build things with that money, that's a double win.

"Yamba Welding won this contract in an open-market tender process, which shows our local companies are as good as any in the country.

"Government tenders such as these help to boost small businesses, maintain jobs and build a strong local economy."

Australian Border Force commander of special operations support and business engagement Craig Sommerville said the organisation was looking forward to using Yamba Welding's expertise.

"This is a great investment in building our capability," he said.