Yamba crew continues momentum at Battle of the Boats

Yamba Surf Club's reserve boat crew powers through a wave during the Battle of the Boats competition at Pacific Palms Surf Lifesaving Club. Pacific Palms Lifesaving Club

SURF BOATS: There is nothing like friendly competition between teammates to push each other to new heights.

But in the case of the Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club's male reserve boat crew, the competition has pushed the entire crew to break new water.

Following fresh off an impressive performance in the Australian Surf Rowers League at Cronulla, the crew was firing on all cylinders again for the Battle of the Boats competition at Pacific Palms.

The only country crew in the competition, Yamba blasted its way through their five round races finishing with three wins and a second and third placing. Another third-place finish in the semi-final earned the crew an impressive finals berth.

But it all came unstuck in the opening moments of the final when an errant wave sent team sweep Rod McSkimming sprawling out of the boat.

"We were actually in a good position, but we had a little too much power on one side of the boat which sent us sideways into a wave,” McSkimming said.

"I leaned out to give it a good thrust and turn the boat as we hit the wave but it was too late and I went tumbling out the side.

"The boys pushed hard to make up some of the ground, but it was just too much of a loss. You can't give up four lengths to crews of that calibre.”

The Yamba crew finished the final in fifth place, in what McSkimming said was a proud achievement.

The crew has been knocking down the door of the big metropolitan clubs this summer, which has been linked to a new arrival in the side.

Former Northern Territory-based national championships swimmer Michael Barker joined the crew this season after moving to the area to work on the Sportsman's Creek Bridge at Lawrence.

"One of the blokes spotted him at the gym and said he needed to come in and give it a go,” McSkimming said. "He used to be a top level swimmer and has come in with a great attitude to training.

"You can see he has lifted all the blokes in the team around him and they are all competing in the gym to be the fittest.

"We aren't like the big Sydney surf boat teams that are training twice a day, every day. We are lucky to get in the boat together once a week.

"But the work these guys are doing on their own, in the gym, and with their eating plans - that is what's making all the difference.”

After back-to-back competitions the crew will have a weekend off the water before heading away to Swansea-Belmont for the Surf Lifesaving NSW Championships on March 9-11.