Yamba crew to the rescue after kitchen fire

Jenna Thompson
by
14th Oct 2020 7:30 AM
FIRE and Rescue 510 Yamba jumped into action on Tuesday when a kitchen fire broke out in a residence on Ocean Street.   

It's understood that oil in a pan caught fire on the stove top. Fortunately, residents had extinguished the fire using a dry powder fire extinguisher.   

But, just to play it safe, two members of the Fire and Rescue crew donned breathing apparatus and used a thermal imaging camera to investigate.   

"Natural ventilation from the ocean breeze and the positive pressure van was used to ventilated the property," a Fire and Rescue 510 Yamba spokesperson said.   

"It was then checked with the gas detector and rendered safe. It was then handed back to the owner"  

Grafton Daily Examiner

