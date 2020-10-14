Yamba crew to the rescue after kitchen fire

FIRE and Rescue 510 Yamba jumped into action on Tuesday when a kitchen fire broke out in a residence on Ocean Street.

It's understood that oil in a pan caught fire on the stove top. Fortunately, residents had extinguished the fire using a dry powder fire extinguisher.

But, just to play it safe, two members of the Fire and Rescue crew donned breathing apparatus and used a thermal imaging camera to investigate.

"Natural ventilation from the ocean breeze and the positive pressure van was used to ventilated the property," a Fire and Rescue 510 Yamba spokesperson said.

"It was then checked with the gas detector and rendered safe. It was then handed back to the owner"