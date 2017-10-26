Yamba cruise terminal plan creates split

SMALL SHIPS: The proposal for cruise ships to berth at Yamba hopes to attract smaller vessels.

A NSW Government proposal for a cruise ship terminal at Yamba has split public opinion.

On Tuesday, NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight, Melinda Pavey, and Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Andrew Constance, announced the government was looking at a proposal to establish a terminal for smaller cruise ships at Yamba and Coffs Harbour.

Opinions were divided on Facebook.

For many people the promise of more tourism dollars pumped into the economy was welcome, but for others the idea of Yamba losing its laid-back character left a sour taste in their mouths.

Others were sceptical Yamba could handle the infrastructure needed for such vessels and worried about ships navigating the bar in rough seas.

Christine Lavallee spoke for supporters of the plan.

"(It) would be great for the local economy/tourist industry and hospitality industries, also suppliers of goods to go on ships when they have to resupply,” she said.

Stan Urquhart thought there could be added benefits for the port.

"I don't live down that way but I think it would be great for Yamba,” he said.

"What a boon for the local fishermen, a dredged and wider river mouth. In my younger years I took a 15ft boat through there many times and at times it was fairly difficult or downright dangerous coming back sometimes.”

There were also concerns the Yaegl people, traditional owners of the river, were not considered.

Ann-Marie Schenk expressed the thoughts of many worried Yamba would lose more than it gained.

"Call some place paradise, kiss it goodbye,” she said.