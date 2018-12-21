Yamba dazzles in the night

GRAB the fam' and strap yourself in for an adventure to witness some of the most beautiful lights in Yamba.

It may be more spread out than other places in the Valley but the effort and beauty of the displays are well worth the search.

While I captured photo's of the houses, many families and groups in cars or on foot were stopping to look at the lights.

A must-see street would be Coonawarra Place, where nearly every house in the street are covered in lights.

Another is also Cox Street, where the displays are out of this world.