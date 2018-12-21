Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christmas light display on Cox St, Yamba.
Christmas light display on Cox St, Yamba. Ebony Stansfield
News

Yamba dazzles in the night

ebony stansfield
by
21st Dec 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRAB the fam' and strap yourself in for an adventure to witness some of the most beautiful lights in Yamba.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It may be more spread out than other places in the Valley but the effort and beauty of the displays are well worth the search.

While I captured photo's of the houses, many families and groups in cars or on foot were stopping to look at the lights.

A must-see street would be Coonawarra Place, where nearly every house in the street are covered in lights.

Another is also Cox Street, where the displays are out of this world.

christmas christmas lights display yamba christmas lights yamba lights
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Spikes used in pursuit of driver allegedly consuming nangs

    premium_icon Spikes used in pursuit of driver allegedly consuming nangs

    Crime POLICE have thanked the public who helped police in a pursuit with a woman driving erratically and allegedly consuming nitrogen gas capsules behind the wheel

    • 21st Dec 2018 4:59 PM
    'Habitual offender' jailed over dangerous pursuit

    premium_icon 'Habitual offender' jailed over dangerous pursuit

    Crime 22-year-old was disqualified from driving until 2026

    WEATHER WARNING: Damaging winds, large hailstones

    premium_icon WEATHER WARNING: Damaging winds, large hailstones

    News Possibility of thunderstorm in Clarence.

    What's open Christmas Day?

    What's open Christmas Day?

    News Our guide to what's open on Christmas Day.

    Local Partners