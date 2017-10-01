Yamba events keep town booming all year

SWEET APPEAL: Yamba Rotary members Rick Angelo and Gayle Doe came down to the Yamba Farmers Markets to get a sneak peek at Carly Brash's cupcakes that she will offer as part of the Eat Street markets this weekend. STORY: PAGE 5.

ONE look around Yamba in the middle of the September holiday season, and the atmosphere is electric.

"Australia's best kept secret isn't very secret any more,” Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Debbie McCredie (pictured) said.

"But we'll still have more!” she added.

She said buzz in town before the traditional Christmas holiday rush bode well for the local business community.

"The weather is predicted to be great, there's lots of events coming and with events like the craft fair and the Eat Street markets, they cater for all ages and families, so that's a big attraction for people coming in,” she said.

Ms McCredie said recent infrastructure investment by local businesses into providing services for tourists showed the confidence the locals had in the town.

"I think the businesses

in town are aware of the future of Yamba, and are investing in it, which is positive for all that are here,” she said.

"There are people here all the time now, we've got our bursts, but there are always people holidaying in Yamba now.”

Blue Dolphin resort manager Andrew Parr agreed.

Mr Parr said the resort was fully booked this week, and there were always people coming into the resort.

"Outside of the holidays we have the grey nomads coming in,” he said.

"We have 1200 places booked which is all our sites and cabins booked... and with many of the traditional holiday accommodation taken by road workers there probably is even a shortage of supply for the people who want to come here.”

Mr Parr said the influx of people was beneficial for the community.

He said the tourists often belied the stereotype of caravan park travellers.

"Some of the people

with us have $250-300k set-ups and they are out there spending money,” he said.