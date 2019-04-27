Yamba fireys on the lookout for new recruits

RECRUITING: Retained firefighter Scott Butler and Acting Captain Michael Brooks are ready to welcome new recruits to the team.

DO YOU think you've got what it takes to join Yamba's firefighters?

The crew are on the lookout for new recruits, and while the process won't be easy, acting captain Michael Brooks said it was an incredibly rewarding and exhilarating job.

"Cats in trees, a person locked in their house, you name it, we do it,” Mr Brooks said.

"It's a good learning experience, you get taught a lot of different skills, not just basic firefighting. Things like structure fires, compartment fires, advanced first aid, that list just goes on.

"It is a pretty rigorous process, there's police checks, it's open to anyone in the community you just need have a driver's licence.

"If you do get selected, you do eight days of full, intense training in two four-day blocks, that's conducted in Sydney.

"There is three months of training rolled into eight days, that is just basic skills.”

Mr Brooks said the team was like a big family with a few unlikely characters.

"I'm an oyster farmer, we've got an ex-Victorian highway patrol officer, a couple of chippies, the local post officer,” he said.

"Everyone is a different character, the team get along really well.”

For more information, visit the website fire.nsw.gov.au.