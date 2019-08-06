Yamba fisho's mass rescue receives bravery commendation

RESCUE: Yamba's Bryce Ellis has received a commendation for bravery after a rescue of five swimmers in March last year.

RESCUE: Yamba's Bryce Ellis has received a commendation for bravery after a rescue of five swimmers in March last year. Surf Life Saving NSW

LATE in the afternoon of March 4 last year, screams rang out across Yamba's Main Beach, as a group of tourists were dragged out into deep water by a rip.

Fishing at the north end of the beach and on his way home, Bryce Ellis heard the cries for help from five femals and one male out of their depth and panicked as they were carried deeper and deeper. One of the girls had gone under a few times and had swallowed water.

As Mr Ellis ran back along the beach he assessed the situation and began assisting the two girls who were in the most trouble, holding one on each arm. The young man was holding on to his leg and grabbing at his clothes, pushing Mr Ellis under the water.

Mr Ellis managed to get all three to safety and went back for the other two girls who were holding on to a kickboard and a noodle. He guided them into safety, and while the group spoke limited English Mr Ellis was able to keep them calm and reassured them.

With two of the girls exhausted, Mr Ellis assisted the group on to the submerged rocks to safety and stayed on the rocks with them for a while to ensure they were able to make their way back over the slippery rocks.

The mass rescue was one of the largest rescues of the Clarence Valley's 2018 summer, and Mr Ellis has received high commendations for his quick, brave and selfless for his actions that afternoon.

At a special ceremony next week, hosted by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley AO QC, Mr Ellis will be presented with a commendation for going well above the call of duty to help in a time of crisis.

Royal Life Saving NSW chief executive officer Michael Ilinsky said the special ceremony was a way of thanking incredible individuals who have often saved a life and made a massive difference to somebody else.

"We never cease to be amazed at just how courageous members of the public can be,” Mr Ilinsky said.

"These special commendation awards are given to people who have displayed outstanding initiative, expertise and empathy towards others. They are given to people who have applied critical lifesaving skills in emergency situations. Some of these people have risked their own life to carry out an act of bravery.”

"Simply put, these people are deeply inspiring. The very least we can do is salute them and thank them for their enormous bravery. Quite often people are helping someone they do not even know - they are carrying out a totally selfless act.”