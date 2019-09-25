Menu
The RFS will be collecting donations at the Yamba Street Food and Beer Festival.
Yamba food festival returns to help out community heroes

Kathryn Lewis
25th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
THE Yamba Street Food and Beer Festival is back once again, and this time a cause close to the community's heart is at the forefront.

The festival at the Yamba Golf and Country Club on Sunday will have more than 30 food vendors, live music by local entertainers and plenty for the kids to do.

Club General Manager Luke Stevenson said representatives from the Rural Fire Service would be on hand to collect donations for the critical community organisation.

The tireless work of firefighters at the Shark Creek blaze that tore through more than 10,000ha of the Yuraygir National Park and the Shark Creek area saved the coastal villages of Angourie and Wooloweyah.

Mr Stevenson said one of the Club's staff members volunteered for the Wooloweyah fire brigade and had been kept very busy as the fire raged early this month.

He said the event attracted close to 6000 people and he hoped to see even more attend this weekend. 

"It's an exciting time for us, it is a really fun event, and everyone is relaxed," he said.

There will be plenty of activities for the kids including a rock-climbing wall and a kids rides area.

This year's lineup includes the kids from Pacific Valley School, local favourites Anna and Jed, and Brisbane headliners acoustic duo Morning Papers.

Free entry to the event which begins at 11am. 

