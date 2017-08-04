23°
Yamba foodies get a touch of Paradiso

Clair Morton
| 4th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
HOME-GROWN: Jesse Williams stands in his new Yamba restaurant Paradiso.
HOME-GROWN: Jesse Williams stands in his new Yamba restaurant Paradiso.

FOR Angourie- born foodie and surfer Jesse Williams, the saying 'home is where the heart is' wouldn't be complete without a bit of hospitality.

In April 2014, he and his sister Angie returned to their home town to pursue a hospitality dream through the opening of popular Yamba cafe and wine bar Uptown.

But one establishment wasn't enough. About five weeks ago Jesse's latest brainchild, contemporary restaurant Paradiso, opened on Clarence St.

"From day one I aimed to do a bar and restaurant,” he told The Daily Examiner.

"Angie, who now has Cafe Angourie, had her heart set on the cafe scene. When we decided to separate our business model we originally tried to do (both) in the same buildings but it was looking too cramped so that made the decision for us.”

When the space next to Uptown came up for lease, Jesse seized the opportunity and from there the restaurant started to come together behind the scenes.

Having travelled extensively and worked in kitchens, bars and restaurants in Sydney and the Gold Coast, he had been taking notes for many years, and knew exactly what he wanted to create.

Using recycled timbers from across the area - planks from the Tallowood Bridge, driftwood from local beaches, and a pine tree that fell in Wooli St - Jesse created furniture and a feature wall.

The polished concrete tables were also handmade using river mud and locally sourced steel.

Completing the vision were two young but highly-trained chefs, both of whom recently moved from Melbourne to Yamba after working in the kitchens of fine-dining restaurants like Rockpool and Cookie.

"These guys don't just bring chef abilities, they bring finesse and refinement to everything they touch,” he said.

"With the restaurant I really wanted to go above and beyond with building design and then compliment the design with top level food coming out of the kitchen. While the cafe was beach casual, this is beach contemporary. Everything was thought out to create a space that had some heart, that was wholesome and was warm and inviting.”

It is clear they have nailed the brief, as Jesse said the restaurant was often fully booked since opening.

"We've had many locals back twice a week every week which says something,” he said.

Of Yamba's growing hospitality industry, Jesse said it was great to see Clarence St was becoming the night/restaurant precinct of town.

"It's something I hope the Clarence Valley Council will start to push to tourists and maybe provide a revamp of the street up here,” he said.

"Myself and the Italian owners have some great ideas for summer that we'd love to propose to council.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
