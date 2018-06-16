Yamba footballers winners for Northern NSW

HARD WORK: River Robinson and Harley Walters are part of teams that won their respective divisions at the NSW State SAP Championships.

FOOTBALL: The training is long and hard and the games tougher than before, but the hard work of two Yamba footballers is reaping rewards.

River Robinson, 11 and Harley Walters, 12, recently attended the NSW Skills Acquisition Program Championships in Coffs Harbour as part of the Northern NSW Select SAP teams that won their respective 11 and 12 years divisions.

It is the first time teams from this area have won the championship.

The select team was made up mostly of Liverpool FC International Academy participants based at Southern Cross University in Lismore. Both boys train three times a week as part of the program.

"It's a lot more physical, there's a lot more work on skills,” Harley said.

Harley also plays with the squad under the banner of Southern Cross in the Gold Coast Junior Premier League. He said the games were even more intense.

Also satisfying was the fact Northern NSW s won against established teams from other areas, despite comprising players from various sides and had limited time to form combinations.

The pair have played since starting school, and said it was the technical nature of the game that kept them pushing hard in it. "Football, you have to be really smart about what you do, and make heaps of decisions all at once,” River said.