Yamba traffic light protest signs
Opinion

Yamba gets roundabout of hysteria

Bill North
by
5th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
I REALLY have to shake my head on this one.

I've had my own share of gripes against traffic lights. Try being late for a university lecture heading west from Newcastle along the otherwise free-flowing 70km/h thoroughfare of Newcastle Rd and hitting a red light every block of the way.

The uncanny frequency of seeing red a dozen times in a row defied logic. As a budding engineering student at the time, I'd curse at the inanimate roadside objects and bemoan that one day I'll design intuitive systems that improved traffic flow - or better yet, install roundabouts!

Instead, I switched degrees and became a journalist, where I could join the chorus bemoaning in public the faults of the world, suggest solutions and then let someone else take care of them.

But that's where we've missed the point on this one. Sometimes you have to put faith in those paid to know the answer. Traffic engineers have pointed to lights as the most cost effective, practical long-term solution.

But instead of thinking with its head, the community has been swept up in ideological hysteria. Is one set of traffic lights next to a shopping precinct 4km from the beach really going to upset the serenity of Yamba's seaside lifestyle?

Is a tourist really going to take one look at a single set of lights at the entrance to town, turn around and go home? Once there's a roundabout, they can.

