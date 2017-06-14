Yamba gets set to feel the noise

THE map is set, the bands are ready, and it's time to make some noise.

The Yamba Street Noise festival will fill the front yards of Yamba to life this Saturday, and organiser Ang-Lagos Jay said they were glad to see the community get behind it.

"It's so amazing to see all of Yamba really keen to support live music,” she said.

"There always the age old whinge about there never being anything on, here is a free gig, for all ages across town, with local live musicians who all just put their hands up.”

The day will start at 1pm, and move through the town with everything from folk, reggae, ska and funk being provided from the musicians of the area, and all totally free.

The festival will culminate at 5pm with a gathering at Leche Cafe, and for $10 Gratis Minds, a hip hop trio from Ballina, and MC and producer Vamasi from Melbourne will kick the event on well into the night.

All events are outdoors, so festival goers can check the Yamba Street Noise Facebook for weather updates.

"We want events like this to thrive and prosper and show that no matter who you are you can get everyone together with no money and no sponsorship and still make a difference,” Angela said.

