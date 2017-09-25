Yamba Gourmet festival above par

Cassidy OSeland, Tiahnee Cropper and Sally-Jane Loy came from Grafton to enjoy day of good food and fun at the Yamba Gourmet Food Street Truck Festival at Yamba Golf Club.

Cassidy OSeland, Tiahnee Cropper and Sally-Jane Loy came from Grafton to enjoy day of good food and fun at the Yamba Gourmet Food Street Truck Festival at Yamba Golf Club. Adam Hourigan Photography

IT usually takes a seven-iron, but yesterday the length of the Yamba Golf Club's driving range was filled with the smell of food, and according to the huge crowd that turned up, it was well above par.

The Yamba Gourmet Street Food Festival took over the space, with 26 food and drink vendors catering for every taste, from perfect paella, delicious donuts and for those looking to beat away the temperatures, some beautiful brews.

Organisers The Design Collective, who organise pop up events to stimulate local areas and the economy said they had been keen to get into the area, and the golf club provided the perfect venue for the crowd.

"We've always had a lot of people travelling from Yamba up to our Byron events," manager Kat Creasey said.

"So we contacted council and they were keen to have us on board.

"The golf course was great, the big green areas suit that picnic retro feel we love - people brought blankets and chairs and created a real carnival feel."

Yamba Gourmet Food Truck Festival: Take a walk around the sights and smells of the popular Yamba Gourmet Food Truck Festival

Ms Creasey said the 26 food trucks all sold out of food during both the lunch and dinner service, with many people returning for a second look.

"Most of the foodies have 350 serves to sell out, and with 26 food trucks there's around 6000 meals that we've catered for," she said.

"And we had a lot of people because it was our first time who came down early just to have a look, and then came back and organised to have dinner later."

And with kids having just as much fun playing in the sand bunkers and grass, and enjoying the delicious goods, it was obvious the event attracted the large holiday family crowd.

"I think the appeal is it's a casual dining experience, you don't need to get dressed up and the kids can run a bit wild," Ms Creasey said.

"We'll definitely look at coming back, though we are booked a long way in advance."