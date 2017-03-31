Yamba hill on red alert again

The pedestrian walkway to Main Beach Yamba was closed on Saturday due to potential land slippage issues on Yamba Hill. Saturday 18th March 2017.

HEAVY rain in Yamba over the past two days has resulted in the reinstatement of a red alert warning for possible land slippage.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said the red alert would remain in place throughout April.

Mr Anderson said Council monitored rainfall at Yamba hill area as it provided a guide to the risk of landslip.

"Once again, the rain that has been experienced has reached the level requiring a red alert to be notified,” he said.

On March 18, council advised red alert level had been reached because of heavy rainfall at that time and reduced to threat level to orange on March 22.

"The situation can change within a day, especially when high rainfall events are experienced,” Mr Anderson said.

"It can take some time for the alert level to be reduced, but this also varies depending on how much rain has fallen in the previous days and weeks.

"With the extra rain that occurred this week, the red alert level will remain in place throughout April. This will continue to be monitored and council will advise of any changes.

"If the area gets another 50mm of daily rainfall owners/site managers/occupants should monitor their land and/or buildings for evidence of any movement during and after this rainfall event.

"Should evidence of any movement be detected, those people should consider evacuation, and immediately advise council of their action.”