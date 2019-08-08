Yamba hits best form at right time of the season

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers have secured the minor premiership in the Far North Coast Presidents Cup competition with a 20-0 win over Ballina.

A depleted Buccs outfit scored three tries to nil against a team they had only beaten with a try in the dying seconds the week before.

Coach Leigh Bushell was ecstatic that his team had finally put together a full 80 minutes of rugby according to the game plan.

"It's been coming,” he said. "They've played patches of good rugby coming into this game, but on Saturday they put it all together.

"The best thing is we still had something else to give. We had two tries disallowed, so that scoreline could have been anything.”

Bushell said he knew the Buccaneers were up for a big game when rampaging No8 Mitch McLennan scored from the base of a scrum a few metres from the Ballina line.

"He picked the ball up at the back of the scrum and charged over with three blokes on him,” Bushell said.

Jason James converted and kicked a penalty late in the half to send the Buccaneers to the half-time break leading 10-0.

In the second half it was the turn of the backs to get their names on the scoresheet, with the fullback and grandfather of the team, Adrian Miller, touching down and outside centre Thish Wickremasinghe scoring the final try.

The club is now preparing for one of the highlights of the season, Ladies Day, at Yamba Oval on Saturday.