Yamba hopes harmed as LCCA dishes out three suspensions

KEY ABSENTEES: Yamba seamer Adrian Miller (right) has been suspended alongside two others for the semi-final clash with Iluka tomorrow. Photo: Adam Hourigan

KEY ABSENTEES: Yamba seamer Adrian Miller (right) has been suspended alongside two others for the semi-final clash with Iluka tomorrow. Photo: Adam Hourigan

LCCA FIRST GRADE :Yamba will head into tomorrow’s elimination semi-final against Iluka without three key players who received one-match suspensions earlier this week.

Troy Urquhart, Nigel O’Neill and Adrian Miller were reported for breaching the Lower Clarence Cricket Association’s code of conduct with what was deemed to be “derogatory comments towards volunteers of the association.”

Comments were made off the back of the controversial call to cancel the final round fixture between Yamba and Iluka at Yamba Oval last weekend.

The comments were posted on the LCCA Facebook page and were aimed at LCCA president Jon McEwan, who said “the final decision fell to the umpire on the day” and was not made by the Iluka player himself.

The reports were sent to the code of conduct commissioner who came to the final verdict, suspending Urquhart, Miller and O’Neill for one week and putting another player on reprimand.

“Unfortunately, that’s what has come of it,” McEwan said.

“I believe from the process, the code of conduct commissioner has spoken to the players where he could. We don’t want players suspended at all; we’d prefer everyone to remain on the pitch but it’s something we have to be consistent with when things like this come about.”

The players looked to appeal the decision but were left disappointed by the outcome.

“I disagree with the LCCA’s actions over this entire issue, from the moment they cancelled the game to the way they initially threatened to sanction us. Just the way the whole disciplinary process itself has played out,” Miller said after the verdict was handed down.

“I am sure they will disagree with me and I would like to further state why I heavily disagree with them and the process if given the chance, but because of the code of conduct, I can’t make any comments that allow me to criticise the association for the decisions they make.”

McEwan was hopeful the competition could move forward and put the incident behind them as finals get underway.

“Hopefully that will be the end of it. The LCCA media policy was breached and we’ve dealt with it accordingly,” he said.

“Finals start this week so hopefully we can get all the games on and enjoy a good end to the season.”

GAME DAY: Yamba take on Iluka in an elimination semi-final at Barry Watts Oval from 1pm tomorrow.