Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Geoff Hamilton, Anthony Smith and Chris Bull caught the event while on holiday in Yamba.
Geoff Hamilton, Anthony Smith and Chris Bull caught the event while on holiday in Yamba. Jenna Thompson
News

Yamba Hot Rods fuel family fun

12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF THERE'S one thing to draw a crowd, it's a large collection of vibrant hot rods.

Tourists from all over the east coast had flocked to the seaside town to get up close to more than 100 collectables at the annual Yamba Rod Run.

For Geoff Hamilton, Anthony Smith and Chris Bull, the weekend event was an unexpected surprise for their holiday away.

Meanwhile, some planned their whole weekend around it, like the Wilkinson family from Lockyer Valley, who drove down on Thursday to show their two young boys the wide variety of hot rods.

Take a look at who we snapped out and about.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
clarence tourism yamba yamba hot rod run yamba tourism
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Remembrance Day a first for village

    Remembrance Day a first for village

    News Copmanhurst holds its first official service to remember locals that served

    • 12th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    'We aren't going away': Iluka's dynamic duo

    premium_icon 'We aren't going away': Iluka's dynamic duo

    Health Duo have faith in deputy premier's word

    Maclean foodies feast on food trucks

    premium_icon Maclean foodies feast on food trucks

    Food & Entertainment Big turnout for Maclean Bowling Club day

    • 12th Nov 2018 1:00 AM

    Local Partners