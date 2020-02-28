Menu
Maclean opener Dean Moran pulls a shot to the boundary during the LCCA cricket first grade match between Yamba and Maclean United at Yamba Oval.
Yamba, Iluka battle for third as United eye crown

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
LCCA FIRST GRADE :Lower Clarence cricketers will play their final-round games before finals tomorrow and the first-grade sides will have plenty to play for across two matches.

Last-placed Lawrence will host Maclean United in what will be their final game for the season as the defending premiers look to lift the minor premiership crown at Barry Watts Oval.

But it is the encounter at Yamba Oval that could turn some heads, as Iluka and Yamba battle for third place ahead of a challenging finals series in the coming weeks.

Yamba have taken their time to come together after ­returning to the competition this year but they have managed to string some results ­together in recent weeks.

Iluka has been a dark horse in the competition this year, being the only team to beat Maclean United but falling for a number of cheap losses at the hands of lower opposition.

It will be anyone’s game when the two sides meet today but a victory could provide a catalyst for a defiant run in the finals.

GAME DAY: Maclean United faces Lawrence at Barry Watts Oval, while Yamba takes on Iluka at Yamba Oval from 1pm tomorrow.

