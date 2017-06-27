Yamba intersection's curvy new approach

The new roundabout at the intersection of Coldstream St and River St, Yamba opened to the public after construction was completed on Monday, 26th of June, 2017.

IT TOOK longer than expected, but Yamba's newest roundabout is in business.

Construction at the corner of Coldsteam and River St started in April and was expected to be complete by the last week of May.

However, a run of a bad weather meant the resurfacing of the council road was delayed for about two weeks, causing an extended headache for motorists.

A Clarence Valley spokesperson said each time workers attempted to put the final seal down it rained, but the work was finished yesterday.

It follows the installation of a roundabout on n the intersection of Coldstream and Yamba Sts in 2015.

"I think people have seen the improvement in traffic management in Yamba's CBD since the installation of the roundabout at the Coldstream and Yamba streets and hope they appreciate this will lead to further improvements,” said Clarence Valley Council acting works and civil director Peter Birch.