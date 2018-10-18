Yamba junior gets shock call-up for Wallabies

Former Yamba Buccaneers junior and NSW Waratahs forward Jed Holloway has earned a selection in the Australian Wallabies squad for the third Bledisloe test.

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers junior has been included as a shock selection in the Australian Wallabies squad for the third Bledisloe Cup test against New Zealand in Japan.

Holloway has proven himself as a utility forward this season, starting the year at Number 8 before making a seamless transition to the second row for NSW Waratahs midway through the Super Rugby season.

Holloway was a key figure in the Waratahs unexpected run to the Super Rugby grand final, and earned a cap for the Wallabies in a Bledisloe trial back in August.

While many pundits in the sport had him pegged as a future prospect for the green and gold, noone expected him to get the call this soon, not even Holloway himself.

"Thinking back to when I was a 16-year-old running around cane paddocks in Palmers Island I never thought I would get to this level but now I am here,” he said.

Holloway has been named in a 31-man Wallabies squad which will head to Yokohama for a dead rubber game against the All Blacks on October 27.

The 25-year-old will become the second Yamba Buccaneers junior to be named for the Wallabies after Kane Douglas played 23 tests in the green and gold.

For Buccaneers president Adrian Miller, the news of Holloway's selection came as a shock.

"I can't believe it, he is bloody deserving of the nod, but I just never saw it coming,” Miller said.

"Jed is a great representation of the Buccaneers culture when it comes to how he carries himself on and off the field, and it's great to show juniors there is a defined pathway to the top.

"He is not the first Buccaneers player to make the step up and hopefully he won't be the last with Cody (Walker) alos on the path to the green and gold.”

Holloway is one of three uncapped players in the Wallabies squad to head to Japan, along with fellow Waratahs player Jake Gordon and Melbourne Rebels flanker Angus Cottrell.