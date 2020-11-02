Menu
Woodford Island Warriors batting order had no answer to the bowling of Lawrence in their LCCA Maclean Bowling Club first grade clash at Barry Watts Oval on October 31, 2020.
Cricket

Yamba, Lawrence rattle through Lower Clarence opposition

Jarrard Potter
2nd Nov 2020 11:18 AM
YAMBA and Lawrence scored decisive victories in low-scoring Lower Clarence First Grade clashes while Harwood overcame a horror start in their North Coast Premier League match on Saturday.

In the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club First Grade competition Woodford Island Warriors made a steady start after losing the toss and being sent in by Lawrence, with openers Brady Walker (14) and Greg Walker (13) seeing their side to an opening stand of 0/28.

However, when Simon Harrison got the breakthrough of Greg Walker it signalled the start of a disastrous collapse. Harrison finished with figures of 5-17 off 6.3 overs as Woodford Island lost 10 wickets for 10 runs to be all out for 38 off 19.3 overs.

In reply Lawrence made light work of the modest total, reaching the target in just 9.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Maclean United and Harwood were forced to call off their clash due to rain.

Yamba and Iluka faced off at Yamba Oval in the other LCCA First Grade game, and after Iluka won the toss and elected to bat they found it difficult to build partnerships.

Yamba’s James Feaver (2-19) claimed the opening wicket of Brendan James and while Iluka rallied wickets began to fall at regular intervals to be all out for 65 off 22.5 overs with Yamba’s Ian Holder the chief destroyer, managing 5-20 off just three overs.

With bat in hand Yamba may have had one eye on the storms on the horizon as they wasted no time chasing down their target, with captain Laurie Urquhart smashing four boundaries, including one 6, for 29 runs off 18 balls.

Urquhart’s wicket was the only one to fall in their chase as they reached their target off 12.4 overs.

In the NCCC premier league competition Harwood found themselves in trouble early losing three quick wickets after winning the toss against Northern Districts Rebels at Harwood Oval.

Ben McMahon resurrected Harwood’s first innings against Northern Districts after the home team lost three early wickets.
A 76-run partnership between Ben McMahon (50) and captain Hayden McMahon (22) helped steady the ship until Humraj Singh (4-18) got the breakthroughs the Rebels needed, claiming the scalps of both McMahon boys.

Troy Turner (32 off 29) provided some fireworks down the order as Harwood’s tail struggled to find answers to the bowling of Anuroop Grewal (2-19), Lachlan Carlyle (2-27) and Singh, and reached a first innings total of 142 off 40.3 overs.

Northern Districts were 1/22 at the end of play with Mark Maharaj (15) and James Bellamy (3) at the crease.

