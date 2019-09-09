Yamba lifesavers kick off 112th year on the beach

SURF LIFESAVING: As spring rolls on surf season comes alive in the Clarence Valley and Yamba Surf Life Saving Club is preparing the red and yellow troops for another busy summer.

The lifesaving patrol flags will be raised for the first time for the 2019-20 season on Saturday September 28 and volunteer patrol members will be on duty at Main Beach from that date, marking 112 years of continuous 'vigilance and service' to Yamba's surfing public.

Patrol members are of grave importance during this time and all members are trained in depth through the skills maintenance training with a session this Sunday at the Yamba SLSC clubhouse from 8.30am.

Yamba SLSC publicity officer Cathy Dougherty wanted to remind members of the importance of proper training and membership terms.

"Members should have completed membership renewals and payments prior to Sunday and should also complete the online skills maintenance workbook before attending the Skills Maintenance morning,” Dougherty said.

"We are urging members to attend this Sunday to reduce the workload on those involved in organising alternative dates for members who don't turn up.

"Existing members can complete memberships online through members.sls.com.au before attending one of the two proficiency/information days on either September 15 (noon-2pm) or September 22 (10am-noon) where swim testing will take place in the Main Beach pool and members' merchandise will be available.”

The Yamba SLSC education team will again be educating current and new members in their lifesaving skills and is now taking names and details of anyone wishing to undertake the training to complete their Bronze Medallion award.

"Please contact the club office to register your interest and to receive details on all requirements,” Dougherty said.

She also encouraging the younger crowd to get on board with Yamba Nippers training.

Any nipper inquiries should be directed to junior activities director James Forbes through yambanippers@gmail.com, or direct to the club office.

For any further inquiries phone 66462463 or email office@yambaslsc.com.au