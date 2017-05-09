Yamba lifestyle without breaking the bank

IF THE call of the waves and beach side living is too good for you to pass up, here's five properties available for rent for $300 per week or less in Yamba.

1/16 Heron Court, Yamba - $300/week

NEAT AND TIDY

Spacious two bedroom unit located in a quiet cul-de-sac, just a 2 minute walk to Yamba Shopping Fair, medical facilities and public transport.

Featuring a spacious open plan living and dining area, fully equipped kitchen, 2 double bedrooms with built in robes and a well appointed bathroom with separate toilet.

There is also a low maintenance, fully fenced rear paved courtyard and the single lock up garage features the laundry at the rear with direct access to the courtyard. Sorry, no pets.

Contact: Raine and Horne Yamba

17/12 Clarence Street, Yamba - $260/week

IN THE HEART OF TOWN

Positioned high on Yamba Hill and walking distance to beaches, shops and restaurants the location of this two bedroom unit is superb.

The living area and main bedroom enjoy views towards Yamba's CBD and the bay so you can sit back, relax, enjoy the cool sea breezes and watch the sunset after a day at the beach. The bathroom, laundry and kitchen areas are all practically designed and centrally positioned.

Contact: Raine and Horne Yamba

2/31 Wooli Street, Yamba - $250/week

LOW MAINTENANCE AND CONVENIENT LOCATION

If you are looking for a property in town that won't break the bank, this is the one for you!

Located on the first floor this unit boasts two spacious bedrooms with built in robes, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathroom with laundry facilities and a single car space in the complex car park.

This well maintained complex is located opposite the Calypso Caravan park, river and Ford Park. Ideal for single working professionals wanting the convenience and lifestyle that living in town provides. Arrange an inspection today!

Contact: Ray White Yamba

4/6 Westringia Place, Yamba - $300/week

ONE FOR THE FIRST TIME RENTER!

This beautifully renovated unit features brand new carpet, freshly painted walls, brand new kitchen and block out blinds.

Located in a quiet cul de sac street and set back off the road. This tidy unit also features a single lock up garage, small yard and separate bathroom and laundry.

Contact: Raine and Horne Yamba

3/3 Park Avenue, Yamba - $300/week

NICE AND QUIET

The unit features 2 good sized bedrooms with built in robes, modern bathroom and separate toilet.

This property has the modern style of an open plan kitchen/living area which opens on to the private rear deck.

Established gardens finish off the package, plus you have a remote entry single garage.

Contact: Raine and Horne Yamba

