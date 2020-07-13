Yamba Lions Club eager to get back on track

Yamba Lions Club has been in lock down since COVID 19 began, so reports have been non existent.

Thought I would let the community know that Bingo has now begun on Monday mornings at Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba commencing at 10.30am.

Markets and raffles at the Bowlo and Golf Clubs have not yet recommenced. Members will be having their first mixed meeting at the Bowlo on Thursday June 9 when the new Board of Directors will be inducted by past President, Lion Peter Ross.

Since the arson attack on our storage shed, we have received several grants and donations from wonderful supporters. The Merry-go-round is starting to take shape once again with the Men's and Women's Shed working on the horses and the actual merry-go-round will be having work carried out very soon.

The old train carriages have been donated to the Peach Farm, and a new carriage will be built by the Men's shed to match the one given to our Club by the Manning River Lions Club.

We can't wait to see the faces of the children when both of these items are up and running again for the community.

Yamba Lions Club meetings are held 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month at the Bowlo commencing 7pm for 7.30pm.

If anyone is interested in joining, please phone Lion Peter Hudson 0417546097 for further information.