Yamba Lions Club has been contacted by community members who have reported receiving phone calls asking for donations, something the club does not do.
Yamba Lions raise alarm of scam donation calls

Jarrard Potter
15th May 2020 10:26 AM
YAMBA Lions Club has raised the alarm of a possible scam doing the rounds of the Clarence Valley with would-be crooks claiming to be members of the club to solicit donations.

Yamba Lions member Joy Lauder said she had been made aware that members of the Clarence community had received phone calls requesting donations for the club.

“The club wishes to advise the community, that it is not our policy of making phone calls requesting donations,” she said.

“Please be aware, that this is a possible scam, so stay safe in this time of COVID-19 and remember, don’t give anything to anyone claiming to be Yamba Lions Club (over the phone).”

