Yamba locals and 'Legendares' launch new fashion brand

YAMBA has always been a hotspot for summer tourists and nomadic travellers, but it can now call itself home to creatives and small-brand entrepreneurs.

Jack Scaife and Callan Obst are the creators and designers of Legendares, a custom headwear brand born and bred in Yamba. The brand's newest hat range is a twist on the legionnaire style, a cap traditionally worn with a detachable 'flap' on the back.

"People are wanting unique products that are different to the stuff churned out by big surf brands,” Callan said, who is a sports education teacher at Maclean High School.

The pair said the 'Legendare' hat is a "stylish alternative to the wide-brimmed or bucket hat” that can be worn at the beach, work, or as a fashion statement. They can be worn in different conditions, with the detachable flap giving wearers the ability to change the look and feel of the hat.

Jack said the east-coast lifestyle has played strongly into the brand's designs and as a graphic designer, he said he designed the line's range of flaps, with the different designs reflecting the unique culture of the east-coast.

"Our designs are strongly influenced by the east-coast's laid-back surf culture. The hats have their roots in surfing, but we also hope to pitch to a wide range of people,” Jack said.

Yet, despite the ease in which the two eagerly explain their design process and (questionable) prototypes, it would be wrong to underestimate the hard work behind it all.

"Getting into small business has allowed us to learn and appreciate what goes into creating a brand,” Jack said. From organising websites and photography to negotiating with manufacturers and fabric suppliers, the two spent an unthought amount of time "fine tuning the hats to create a product of high quality and durability”.

According to Jack and Callan, Legendares is a brand premised on the idea of daring to try something new. It's about 'legends who dare' to take risks, and that's exactly what they're doing.

Whilst Yamba is already a major drawcard for holiday makers and surfers alike, the arrival of creatives and local brands can only be seen as further evidence of how much this place has to offer.

For further information, visit legendares.com.au or the Legendares Instagram page @legendares_