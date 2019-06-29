Yamba looks inwards for business strategy

Chamber president Gina Lopez, Cathryn Hopson of Hands on Bookkeepers and Ian Scott from NBN Co.

Chamber president Gina Lopez, Cathryn Hopson of Hands on Bookkeepers and Ian Scott from NBN Co. Yamba Chamber of Commerce

YAMBA businesses had a glimpse into their home grown economic strategy last week.

The Yamba Chamber of Commerce met for an end-of-financial-year catch-up to discuss its draft strategic plan.

The president of the Chamber, Gina Lopez, said they had consulted with the Yamba business community to help shape their economic and social vision for the seaside town.

Ms Lopez said they had taken the responses on board as well as aligning more closely with regional strategic plans which applied to both the Clarence Valley and Northern NSW.

"We sent out surveys to get a better understanding of what the community wanted from the chamber,” she said.

"We have re-examined our key purpose, values and aims and then looked at where our key focuses should be. We want to create a particular culture in the area, so that it is an attractive place to come. ”

While Ms Lopez wanted an opportunity to hear from the businesses and the chamber before releasing the finished product, she explained they planned to form working groups that would each focus on a particular area.

"When we announce the working groups there will be plenty of opportunities for people to get involved and have their say on issues they have a particular expertise in or are passionate about,” she said. "We have a lot of amazing initiatives coming up and there have been a lot of people come forward who can help with projects that will be great for the town.”

Ian Scott from NBN Co also spoke at the event and the gave the chamber a rundown of how businesses should prepare for the network switch-over.

He said it was important that businesses took the time to investigate the their usage before choosing a provider to get the service best suited to their business.