Yamba man charged for alleged historical indecent assaults

A 78-year-old man attended Yamba Police Station and was arrested for alleged historical indecent assaults earlier this year.

A 78-year-old man attended Yamba Police Station and was arrested for alleged historical indecent assaults earlier this year. Trevor Veale

Police have laid additional charges on a Yamba man who was a former teacher at a high school in Wagga Wagga in relation to historical child indecent assault offences allegedly committed in the 1970s.

Detectives from Riverina Police District have been conducting an extensive investigation into a number of reported historical indecent assault matters.

A 78-year-old man was previously charged with numerous indecent assault offences.

Investigators were subsequently provided with further information from three men who alleged they were assaulted as students while attending a high school in Wagga.

It's alleged the incidents occurred between 1973 and 1978.

Following further inquiries, about 9.30am on Thursday August 16 this year, a 78-year-old man attended Yamba Police Station and was arrested.

He was charged with 14 counts of indecent assault on male.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Maclean Local Court on Tuesday October 9 2018 where he was granted conditional bail again.

He is next due to reappear at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday December 19 2018.