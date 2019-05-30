Yamba man takes out Surf Lifesaver of the Year

LEFT TO RIGHT: Donor Melinda Goddard with Yamba SLSC Lifesaver of the Year Lloyd Palmer and Club President Joe Dougherty.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Donor Melinda Goddard with Yamba SLSC Lifesaver of the Year Lloyd Palmer and Club President Joe Dougherty. Cathy Dougherty

SURF LIFESAVING: The Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club held their annual presentation at the Yamba Golf Club with the club person of the year and the coveted Col Goddard Lifesaver of the Year awards announced last weekend.

Club president Joe Dougherty spoke of the importance of lifesavers in the community as he congratulated patrol members on their efforts before handing Lloyd Palmer the award.

"The award recognises the efforts of the individual in ensuring a safe swimming environment for the wider community on Main Beach and undertaking rescues, preventative actions and first aid treatment throughout the season,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty also acknowledging the importance of the education side of the club with members being trained for lifesaving awards and noted the great results attained in the competition arena.

The award for Lifesaver of the Year which was donated and presented by Melinda Goddard to a very surprised and honoured Palmer for his dedication to the call of "Vigilance and Service”.

Lloyd's contribution has been made across both the senior and nipper ranks and he has also been heavily involved in the new drone surveillance being undertaken by the club.

The Club Person of the Year for 2018/2019 was awarded to Simon Worboys for his club involvement, particularly patrol work and assistance with water safety for nippers during their Sunday morning activities.

Other awards during the night were presented to the winners in the Carl Schaeffer handicap surf races throughout the season. The overall winner of the season point-score, Scott Butler received his prize from club life member and prize donor, Geoff Schaeffer.

During the season, 50 lifesaving awards were gained by members in various areas and Dougherty stressed the importance of education in the industry.

"It is this education side of the club that is important in training lifesavers for the future and in enabling those who already have their Bronze Medallion to further enhance their skills by training for higher awards,” he said.

The club thanked all members involved in this key area.

The new club season begins on July 1. The Yamba SLSC Annual General Meeting will be held on July 28 and patrols on Main Beach will recommence at the end of September.