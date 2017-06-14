Yamba man was 'just babysitting' marijuana plants

A YAMBA man who tried to tell police he was babysitting 10 juvenile marijuana plants for another person will face court next month.

At 4pm yesterday, officers attended a house in Gumnut Rd, Yamba in relation to allegations of growing cannabis.

They spoke to a 46-year-old occupant, who allegedly showed them 10 juvenile cannabis plants growing in the rear yard of the house.

The man stated that they were given to him by another person who was in between homes, and he was just keeping them for him.

He has been charged with cultivating cannabis and will face court next month.

Despite the young age of the cannabis plants, its potential street value is estimated at $10,000.