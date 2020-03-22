Menu
The Yamba River Markets, which will again be run by Live Prawn Productions.
Yamba markets ‘experiment’ gains traction

Kathryn Lewis
22nd Mar 2020 3:31 PM
FOR THE first time Yamba River Markets went digital to provide locally sourced and made goods to the Clarence community amid COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.

The monthly market usually held by the water in Yamba was hosted via Facebook and Instagram between 9-2pm on Sunday, with stallholders posting photos of their goods for sale to be bought online or organised for delivery.

Live Prawn Productions organise the market and treasurer Phil Michael said there had been a lot of posts and engagement in what was "an experiment".

He said it was difficult to track the number of sales made by individual stall holders but was pleased with the day and said businesses very grateful for the chance to get their products out there.

"It felt like a good opportunity to share what they're done. Some stallholders rather than just talk about the goods they also posted about workshops they're running for very small numbers of people," Mr Michael said.

In the future, we might encourage stallholders to share other information, like how-to's to engage people."

"We would if we had to do it again, and who knows where things will go in coming weeks. It's better than doing nothing."

