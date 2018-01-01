Menu
Yamba Markets push through the rain

Adam Hourigan
by

IT COPPED an almighty downpour just after opening time, but the storms are gone, and the Yamba Twilight Markets are still open for business.

Closing off the CBD of Yamba, the traditional New Years Day event attracts thousands, however a large storm dropped hail and heavy rain on the markets, forcing stallholders to take cover.

However, with the storm passed, the markets are back open and selling, with stallholders open until 8pm.

If you're in the mood for some good New Year shopping, get on down and grab a bargain.

