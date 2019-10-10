Yamba men pay the price for 'traumatising' assault

TWO Yamba men have paid the price for their involvement in a traumatising assault linked to a drug-related dispute.

Sam Coulter, 19 and Ricky Brian Clarke, 46 were sentenced in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday after a potentially "catastrophic” assault last year left the victim distraught.

According to documents tendered to the court, about 1.45pm on October 26, 2018 Coulter, Clarke and several co-accused went to a Yamba home because of a drug-related dispute and were greeted by their soon-to-be victim wielding a knife and yelling.

The group left their car and followed the victim as he ran inside locking the doors behind him, meanwhile one offender broke open the garage roller door and confronted the victim.

The victim was chased into the backyard and pinned to the ground by Coulter and other attackers and left with "considerable injuries”.

"Don't show your face around here you little p-ck,” Clarke said.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said when sentencing, Clarke "should have the benefit of life experience” unlike his teenage counterpart.

"The consequence of what happened that afternoon could have been catastrophic,” she said.

The court heard, Clarke was at the scene "endeavouring to extricate the boys from the incident” and documents reveal he had planned to speak with the victim's parents.

Ms Crittenden said the father of two's presence at the violent assault had "alarm written all over it”.

She said the victim was left with "considerable” injuries and would have been "traumatised” by the experience.

19-year-old Coulter's solicitor Joe Fahey told the court his client had turned his life around with a recent move to Melbourne.

Coulter pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and enter a building with intent to commit an indictable offence. Ms Crittenden sentenced him to an 18-month community corrections order.

Clarke was convicted for intimidation and accessory after the fact and fined a total of $1000.