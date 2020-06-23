Yamba Museum announces new opening date

YAMBA Museum will reopen to the public July 11-12 from 10am to 3pm. A temporary revised opening schedule, opening only on weekend days for five hours each day, has been organised by the committee until review at the end of August.

“Incredibly, this forced closure has allowed for the completion of all work associated with the major projects made possible by a NSW Government grant to enhance the precinct — Function Room, Yaegl-inspired garden, new driveway and parking area — without any interruptions or inconvenience to onsite workers, volunteers or visitors.” Yamba Museum president Lesley Pickering said.

A collaboration with the Yaegl Community, and designs by renowned artists Frances Belle-Parker and Aneika Kapeen, have created a beautiful garden that features Yaegl motifs and totems. It incorporates native plants, stencil designed footpaths, laser-created Language Poles and a mosaic of dolphin and dingo totems. Beautiful sandstone blocks wrap around parts of the garden with a dual purpose of seating and boundary.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank Clarence Valley Council for giving us immediate and significant financial support of $20,000 to complete implementation of the garden design,” Ms Pickering said.

“I’ve been impressed by the care and thoughtfulness taken by the four-person team of Yaegl planters — Mark Laurie, Gareth Charlton, Shondell Laurie and Elsdon Charlton — as guided by their leader Shaan Watson. They spent four full days onsite and have recorded the names of all plants in their positions on a design plan so we can identify different types of plants for members and tour groups.”

The new function room links the Museum to the Old Kirk building, allowing an area where exhibitions and functions can be hosted away from the Museum’s exhibits. The glorious ‘green’ outlook across the golf links is an ideal backdrop that blends with the new garden along the Museum’s street-front. To further enhance the site, the buildings have been painted in heritage colours that refresh and complete the overall look of these projects. Having a new carpark area with plenty of space for several cars and/or a tour bus near the new fencing on the eastern boundary, allows easy and safe access to the complex.