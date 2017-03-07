Yamba nipper among best on the beach at state titles

PODIUM FINISH: Yamba nipper Kalani Ives on the podium after claiming second place in the Under 12s Ironwoman at the NSW Surf Life Saving Championships.

YAMBA Surf Life Saving Club nipper Kalani Ives continues to push towards her dream of being a professional ironwoman, claiming a podium finish at the 2017 state titles.

The NSW Surf Life Saving Championships, which ran over three days at Lake Macquarie's Blacksmiths Beach, saw young lifesavers from across the state battle it out to be best on the beach in rainy conditions.

For Kalani, it was a great weekend with four top ten finishes in different Under 12s events.

But it was in the Under 12s ironwoman that the passionate youngster really shone.

Last year, the 11-year-old placed third in the event, and the first time she went to state titles for years ago she got first in the iron for her age group. Now she has the missing silver medal.

"I was coming about fourth during the swim, and then a wave came and I caught it all the way into the shore,” Kalani told The Daily Examiner.

"There was a girl from Manly who was really big and she caught up a lot on the board. Then she got the first wave in which I missed, and I got the next one but the girl coming third caught it too, so it was a run up the beach and I came second.”

By far the smallest of the three girls on the podium, Kalani proved you don't have to be tall to be fast.

She proved that again in the 1km run, coming away with fifth place, and in the board and ocean swim, in which she placed sixth and tenth respectively.

"There was a lot of people and they were all squishing up in the board and I got caught at the back for that one,” she said.

"It was really rainy which made it tough. There was a big swell on Friday and then it went flat on Saturday and Sunday.”

Overall, Kalani said she was proud of own efforts, as was her mum Jasmin who was cheering from the sidelines.

"We are very proud of her always; because she trains so hard too it's well worth it,” Ms Ives said.