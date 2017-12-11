Yamba nipper flies the flag on Far North Coast

Yamba junior lifesaver Paris Brailsford waves the flag after being announced as the female Far North Coast junior lifesaver of the year.

Yamba junior lifesaver Paris Brailsford waves the flag after being announced as the female Far North Coast junior lifesaver of the year. Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

SURF LIFESAVING: IN the eyes of her surf lifesaving peers, Yamba Surf Club's paris Brailsford is a perfect 10.

The 14-year-old nipper impressed judges with her commitment to her craft recently, being named the Far North Coast Branch Junior Lifesaver of the Year.

Far North Coast junior lifesaving director Danielle Connolly said Brailsford was a standout candidate for the female title.

"She ticked all the boxes, the criteria included her ideas on the future of surf lifesaving, her ideas and response including scenarios in the surf and surf knowledge,” Ms Connolly said.

"We score the kids out of 10 on all the criteria, and all the judges were unanimous that she scored 10 on all of them.

"It goes to show you how much time and effort and passion she has for surf lifesaving.”

Brailsford has been a nipper with the Yamba club since the age of six, and Connolly said she had been an exemplary role model for the young club members.

"Se gets in and has a crack, she swims with the ones that struggle, she's even saved a couple of people,” Connolly said.

"We had another nipped nominated, Kane Wilson, who's also a great kid, who's done rescues and he's down here 24/7 as well.”

Yamba nipper Kane Wilson.

Brailsford resume stretches over pages through academic and community achievements, but the opening paragraph of her application reads loudest.

"Nippers changed my life,” she said. "I love being able to help other people, and help people who don't have much courage in the aquatic environment.”

Brailsford said her time in nippers had built her confidence and courage, something she said was essential as a surf lifesaver.

"I've trained, and I pride myself in refreshing my first aid and others, so if it comes down to rescuing someone I know I did the best of my ability to help them,” she said.

"It's like my second family, everyone is here for me and it's really great.”

Brailsford, along with male nipper of the year Jack Green from Lennox Head will attend a Junior Lifesaver of the Year development camp at Collaroy in April next year, where the NSW title will be awarded.