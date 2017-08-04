Yamba Ocean Pool closed indefinitely

CLARENCE Valley Council has closed the Yamba Ocean Pool at Main Beach after a routine pool clean revealed significant structural cracks.

A statement on their Facebook page said Coucil executive and staff inspected the pool during the pool clean on Thursday August 3 to observe the condition of the pool first hand when it was found to have water loss as a result of significant structural cracks.

"In the interest of public safety the Yamba Ocean pool will be closed indefinitely,” the statement said.

"We have sought expert consulting engineering advice to investigate options available to council to repair the pool and hope to have to pool open as soon as possible, until that time we ask people to be patient, to not use the ocean pool even if there is some water in the pool rather to use other suitable swimming locations like Whiting Beach and Yamba Community Heated Pool on Angourie Road.”