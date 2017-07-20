Yamba ocean pool closed

SMALL tides and low swells have forced the temporary closure of the Yamba ocean swimming pool off Main Beach.

Clarence Valley Council open spaces and facilities manager, Peter Birch, said water levels in the pool were low because of a prolonged period where tides and swells were too low to refill it.

"The closure is temporary and we will open it again as soon as the water in the pool comes up to a level where it is safe for users,” he said.

"We have some bigger tides over the next few days and the swell is forecast to increase, so hopefully the closure will be short-lived.

"We have the area taped off and warning signs installed, so we're hoping people will do the right thing and wait the short period until the pool is ready to use.”