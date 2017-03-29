Yamba Pro-Am claims title

PROUD MOMENT: Chris Durrington, John Wright, Tony Moran, David Miles and Paul Williamson accept the award for Regional Tournament of the Year.

GOLF: It was an award ten years in the making, but Yamba Golf Club golf operations manager Chris Durrington said they didn't even know their Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am had been nominated for the Regional Tournament of the Year at the 2017 Queensland Golf Industry Awards.

It was the club's first nomination for any award in a field of more than 40 golf clubs from across Queensland and northern NSW and Durrington couldn't believe what he heard when Yamba was announced as the winner in front of more than 450 people at Jupiter's Casino at the annual industry awards night.

"We were told we were one of the finalists and we didn't even know we got nominated, so we went up thinking we were just happy to be nominated," he said.

"To pick up the award was just incredible, it's one of the greatest honours we could have received.

"It's fair to say we're overjoyed."

Durrington said the award nomination came from Queensland PGA but was voted for by the professionals who play in the tournament.

"That's really satisfying to know the professionals hold the course in that high regard," he said.

"Yamba Golf Club hosts three annual pro-ams, and with the BWAC Ladies Tournament held in February we are still receiving praise from the international pros months later."

Durrington said course superintendent Mark Ryan was a huge reason why the club won the award, as well as the green staff for keeping the course up to a tournament standard throughout the year.

"Mark is tasked at keeping the course in tournament-like condition 12 months of the year, so when the tournament actually did come around it was to his credit in which it was presented," Durrington said.

"Our course now is immaculate all year round, it's just perfect which is one of the reasons why we received the award.

"It's taken a lot of work, a lot of ups and downs in getting sponsors, and we wouldn't be here without the help of many of Yamba Golf and Country Club current and ex-Board members as well as staff all contributing to this success."

Durrington said Yamba Golf Club is going from strength to strength, and hopes to continue building on this succcess into the future.