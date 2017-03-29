31°
Sport

Yamba Pro-Am claims title

Jarrard Potter | 29th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
PROUD MOMENT: Chris Durrington, John Wright, Tony Moran, David Miles and Paul Williamson accept the award for Regional Tournament of the Year.
PROUD MOMENT: Chris Durrington, John Wright, Tony Moran, David Miles and Paul Williamson accept the award for Regional Tournament of the Year. PGA Australia

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOLF: It was an award ten years in the making, but Yamba Golf Club golf operations manager Chris Durrington said they didn't even know their Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am had been nominated for the Regional Tournament of the Year at the 2017 Queensland Golf Industry Awards.

It was the club's first nomination for any award in a field of more than 40 golf clubs from across Queensland and northern NSW and Durrington couldn't believe what he heard when Yamba was announced as the winner in front of more than 450 people at Jupiter's Casino at the annual industry awards night.

"We were told we were one of the finalists and we didn't even know we got nominated, so we went up thinking we were just happy to be nominated," he said.

"To pick up the award was just incredible, it's one of the greatest honours we could have received.

"It's fair to say we're overjoyed."

Durrington said the award nomination came from Queensland PGA but was voted for by the professionals who play in the tournament.

"That's really satisfying to know the professionals hold the course in that high regard," he said.

"Yamba Golf Club hosts three annual pro-ams, and with the BWAC Ladies Tournament held in February we are still receiving praise from the international pros months later."

Durrington said course superintendent Mark Ryan was a huge reason why the club won the award, as well as the green staff for keeping the course up to a tournament standard throughout the year.

"Mark is tasked at keeping the course in tournament-like condition 12 months of the year, so when the tournament actually did come around it was to his credit in which it was presented," Durrington said.

"Our course now is immaculate all year round, it's just perfect which is one of the reasons why we received the award.

"It's taken a lot of work, a lot of ups and downs in getting sponsors, and we wouldn't be here without the help of many of Yamba Golf and Country Club current and ex-Board members as well as staff all contributing to this success."

Durrington said Yamba Golf Club is going from strength to strength, and hopes to continue building on this succcess into the future.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  queensland golf industry regional tournament of the year yamba golf club yamba pro-am

Rains are still coming thanks to Debbie

Rains are still coming thanks to Debbie

FLOOD Watch warning is still current for rivers in the Northern Rivers area.

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

Debating brings schools together

ErinAmy Smekel from Emmanuel Anglican College, Georgina Campbell from Clarence Valley Anglican School, Alexandra Hawes from Saint Columba Anglican School and Helena Morgan from Lindesfarne Anglican Grammar School at the debating competition at CVAS.

CVAS debate their way to the top.

Friday night chat with Jordan

CONNECTING YOUTH: Jordan Smith has a show called Youth Chat on Friday nights on 103.1FM Loving Life.

Loving Life presenter talks about why he has his show Youth Chat

Local Partners

Debating brings schools together

CVAS takes part in Northern NSW school debate as part of competition

TREE COLUMN: Trees trace history

GOOD CHOICE: A Water Gum is already well established in Reserve St.

As time goes by, trees change

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

‘I feel sh*t’: Agonising Married At First Sight split

IT’S the Married At First Sight break-up we knew would eventually happen. And when it did it was miserable and excruciating.

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

BIG Price Change - Pure Country Charm

Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 1 Selling NOW at...

Serious owners slash price to get this delightful home sold! Steeped in local history and painstakingly rebuilt over a 2 year period, this stunningly beautiful...

Private Setting 300m To River

23 Loxton Ave, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 1 $415,000

Ideal retirement or rental option with this solid brick and tile home located in a quiet street. Lovingly maintained by original owner it just awaits your creative...

Your Future Starts Here

9 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land andbull; What are you waiting for? andbull; Ready to build on now ... $ 59,000

andbull; What are you waiting for? andbull; Ready to build on now andbull; Generous 1047m2 block andbull; Take advantage of generous NSW Government...

Easy Living With River Views

1 Merton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $330,000

This special property is located on the hill with commanding views across a picturesque conservation area to the beautiful Clarence River in the background. The...

Build That New Home Now

34 Bruce Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $165,000

Located in the rural residential community of Gulmarrad is this acre parcel of land waiting for you to build your dream home on. The land size is 4,002m2 which...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Finalising An Estate

25 Figtree Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With the owners wanting the estate finalised, this is an opportunity for you to purchase a solid low set brick home in sought after Junction Hill. It is a great...

Your Dream Lifestyle Awaits...

12 North Meadow Drive, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Offering an abundance of features and set in one of Grafton's most unique locations, this home has been designed for those looking to bring the outside...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Premier Living, Premier Location

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $ 495,000

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

Influx of jobs to region bodes well for real estate

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!