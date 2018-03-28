Yamba Pro-Am honoured

GOLF: For the second year running, the Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am was named the Queensland PGA Regional Tournament of the Year at a golf industry awards night.

Yamba Golf and Country Club golf operations manager Chris Durrington said it was a surprise and an honour to be recognised for the tournament.

"It was very surprising that we won, especially considering we were sitting at a table with Cairns who have been nominated for five years in a row and are yet to win,” Durrington said.

"When the announcement came that Yamba had won best regional tournament out of the five finalists for the second year in a row it was fair to say we were somewhat surprised and overjoyed.

"The award comes from the nomination by the Queensland PGA and is voted for by the professionals who play in these tournaments so to win not one but two is one of the greatest honours we could have received as a club.

"The announcement received a huge amount of applause with many dignitaries taking the time to congratulate us personally and that they have heard nothing but great things about our little town and course.

"Our course and club is just going from strength to strength. In a climate where so many clubs are folding it is great to know that we can provide a top quality golf course that can match it with the best.”

Durrington said the award was a result of teamwork between everyone involved at the club, as well as the sponsors who made the event possible.

"Course preparation and running the event, the staff being friendly and having good food, it all goes into an award like this,” Durrington said.

"But I think it's mainly the course. Thanks go to our course superintendent Mark Ryan and his green staff for the work they put into the course to maintain it at such a high level.”

The Yamba Pro-Am was also nominated for Tournament of the Year, and their club pro John Wright also received a nod for Club Professional of the Year.

After their recent success, Durrington said the club would like to go one better in the future.

"To be nominated for Tournament of the Year was a huge honour, and I think that's the next step for us,” he said.