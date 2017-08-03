Yamba property boasts a $3 million view

TOP DOLLAR: 38 Palm Terrace, Yamba, is a spacious property with 180-degree views of the river.

IMAGINE waking up to 180 degree views of the Clarence River.

They don't come up often, but right now there is a property for sale in Yamba that many could only dream of owning.

However, river frontage like this comes with a hefty price tag.

Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly said 38 Palm Terrace, Yamba, was a prime riverfront property with water on two boundaries.

Listed for $3.2million, the property is currently the most expensive house for sale in the Clarence Valley.

"The key difference for this property is the sheer size. The land area is substantially more than other properties on the riverfront in Yamba," Mr Kelly said.

At 3554sqm, the property is a rare waterfront find in the Clarence Valley.

"When you start to talk about almost an acre of land... you don't find that anywhere else," he said.

"The house is also quite substantial, it's been refurbished, it's got five bedrooms, four bathrooms, three garages - that in itself is a drawcard. You don't find that on the riverfront."

Mr Kelly said interest rates were making it easier for people to buy houses the size of 38 Palm Terrace, but these houses were also drawing in people in search of a sea change.

"That type of buyer will be purchasing from the city," he said.

"Anything about a million dollars becomes very attractive for them. When you look at capital cities, one million (doesn't get you much).

"Here they can get a much more substantial area - they see great value for money in what areas like this have to offer."

TOP-PRICED PROPERTIES

Maclean: 105 River St $830,000

Grafton: 67 Butterfactory Lane $699,000

Gulmarrad: 43 King Parrot Pde $605,000

Townsend: 5 Celtic Circuit $473,000

Wooli: 146 Main St $680,000

Iluka: 21 Riverview St $675,000